Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Decreased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Shell by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Shell by 3.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 3.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Shell by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.84) to GBX 2,922 ($35.60) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.