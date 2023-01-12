Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $119.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.93.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

