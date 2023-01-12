Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of SIFY opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

