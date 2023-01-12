Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Down 5.2%

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 1,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 132,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGHT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $544.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 130.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 87.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

