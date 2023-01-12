Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Silgan Stock Performance

SLGN stock opened at $52.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Silgan by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 51,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Silgan by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Silgan by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,849,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,537,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Silgan by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 933,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

