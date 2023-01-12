SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $126.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $144.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

NYSE SITE opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $212.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,237,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,917,000 after purchasing an additional 50,407 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 837,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

