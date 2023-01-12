Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $115.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after buying an additional 654,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 310,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $159.03. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $95.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.