Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $100.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $159.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

