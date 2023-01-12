SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SM. Barclays dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.25.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $31.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 4.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 38,975 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 125,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 57,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

