Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.00

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 56.31 ($0.69), with a volume of 2172955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.67).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.61) price target on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Smiths News Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £131.66 million and a P/E ratio of 570.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.55.

Smiths News Increases Dividend

Smiths News Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

