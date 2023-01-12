SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.94. 2,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 368,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 131.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. Research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 7.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 117,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

