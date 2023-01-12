Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $50.46 Average PT from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 84.8% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

