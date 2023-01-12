Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

