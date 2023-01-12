Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 3.4%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.64. 207,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,253,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

