Spinnaker Trust Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

