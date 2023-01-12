Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Stock Price Down 16%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating) shares dropped 16% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 156,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 288,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Star Diamond Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 18.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.98 million and a P/E ratio of -6.56.

Insider Activity at Star Diamond

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Shyluk sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,851,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$166,673.88. In other news, Director Kenneth Earl Macneill sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,416,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,027,464.48. Also, Senior Officer Greg Shyluk sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,851,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$166,673.88.

About Star Diamond

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

