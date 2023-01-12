Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $101.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.92.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Starbucks Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.08. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

