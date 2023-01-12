State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,107 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of CDW worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $190.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.72. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.57.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

