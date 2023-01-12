State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:LH opened at $254.22 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $290.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.64.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

