State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. CWM LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WH opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,910 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

