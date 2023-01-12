State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Xylem worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 204.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 3.4% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 17.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $114.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.