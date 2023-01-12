State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

ZM stock opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $179.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

