State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after buying an additional 214,301 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 370,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,987,855 shares in the company, valued at $198,105,689.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,000. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of AAT stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 180.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

