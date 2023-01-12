State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.93 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Fortive worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 14.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $74.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

