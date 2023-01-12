State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.13 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $493.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $495.52.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Argus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

