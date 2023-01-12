State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.72 Million Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 924,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,236 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $12,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,238,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,043,000 after purchasing an additional 297,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 134,483 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after purchasing an additional 312,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,586,000 after purchasing an additional 412,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,070,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after purchasing an additional 444,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

