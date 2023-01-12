State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.36 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $73,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

MPWR opened at $397.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,017,162.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,017,162.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,326 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,469. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

