State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 527 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,714 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,563,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.18.

SIVB opened at $254.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $752.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.01.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.07 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

