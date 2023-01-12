State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Trading Up 0.7 %

URI opened at $383.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $388.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.58.

Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

