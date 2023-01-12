State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NYSE:CAH opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.35%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.