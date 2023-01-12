State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,512 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,512 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PG&E were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,326,000 after buying an additional 54,108,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PG&E by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 323.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,460,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in PG&E by 85.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 14,962,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,238 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

