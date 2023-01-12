State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,717 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.42.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

