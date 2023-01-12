State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 18,381 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,381 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Amcor worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 406,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

