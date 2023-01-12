State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,154 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 890.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.59.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

