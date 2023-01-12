State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,162 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.25.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

