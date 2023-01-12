State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,583 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $12,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after acquiring an additional 915,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,823,340,000 after acquiring an additional 377,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after buying an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,566,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,288,329 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $291,283,000 after buying an additional 102,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $1,941,186. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.05.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

