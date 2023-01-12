State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE MAA opened at $160.60 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $220.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

