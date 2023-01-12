State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.9 %

ZBH stock opened at $124.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 94.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

