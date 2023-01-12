Stephen Davis Sells 3,904 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, October 15th, Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.58. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ACAD. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

