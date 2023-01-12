Stephen K. Brannan Sells 5,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

KRTX opened at $195.67 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.02.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

KRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.69.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

