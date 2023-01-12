StockNews.com Downgrades Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) to Sell

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEOG. William Blair upgraded Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Neogen from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Neogen Trading Up 3.1 %
NEOG stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 356.80 and a beta of 0.79. Neogen has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $40.54.
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
