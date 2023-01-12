StockNews.com Downgrades Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) to Sell

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEOG. William Blair upgraded Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Neogen from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Neogen Trading Up 3.1 %

NEOG stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 356.80 and a beta of 0.79. Neogen has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $40.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

About Neogen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Neogen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

