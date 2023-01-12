StockNews.com Lowers Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) to Hold

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Equity Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $38.04.
Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.44 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.
About Equity Bancshares
Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.
