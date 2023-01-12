StockNews.com Upgrades Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to “Hold”

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

QRTEA stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $733.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.83. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,355,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,219,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,692,000 after acquiring an additional 490,593 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.0% during the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 21,889,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 145.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,814,000 after acquiring an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

