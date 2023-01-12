Strs Ohio Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 876,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320,846 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $354,423.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,303 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.78. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

