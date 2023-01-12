Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 11,204 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 200.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after buying an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,572,000 after purchasing an additional 629,428 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,417,000 after purchasing an additional 90,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after purchasing an additional 962,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,951,000 after purchasing an additional 742,313 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

