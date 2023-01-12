Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 666 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Match Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after acquiring an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Match Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,996,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,610,000 after acquiring an additional 456,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,040,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,610,000 after acquiring an additional 566,569 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Loop Capital lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $45.68 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.