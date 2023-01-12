Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,885,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 242,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

