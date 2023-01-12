Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

