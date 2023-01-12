Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $56.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

