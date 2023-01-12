Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 93.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $95.62 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.47.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

